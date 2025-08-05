Public comment sought on proposed changes to ATV sound and safety equipment rules

SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking public comment on proposed changes to sound and safety equipment rules for All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) use on public lands in Oregon.

House Bill 2232 was signed on March 19, 2025, and became effective upon passage. The bill transfers rulemaking responsibility for ATV safety equipment and noise emissions from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).

State Parks has temporarily adopted ODOT and DEQ’s rules for 180 days under ORS 183.335(5)(a). OPRD is taking public comment on proposed permanent rules. Public comments on the proposed rule change will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 31, 2025, and can be submitted online to oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-ATV%20Sound%20and%20Equipment%20Rules.aspx, by mail to OPRD Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301, or by email to OPRD.Publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov. A public hearing will be held for the public to provide comments. A virtual hearing will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19. Register to attend the hearing at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_paGjkSkARcOqJMH1zv5MDA.

Once the public comment period ends, the proposal with any incorporated updates is slated to go to Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission in September for possible adoption.