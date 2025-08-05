Portland Man wins over $52,000 jackpot at Indian Head Casino

A lucky guest from Portland hit it big at Indian Head Casino, taking home a Wide Area Progressive Jackpot of $52,172.54 while playing The Dollar Storm Pirate Machine.

Eldar M., visiting from Portland, Oregon, won the jackpot on Tuesday, July 29, with a $2 bet at $20 a spin. The popular Dollar Storm series is known for its fast-paced play and life-changing payouts — and this jackpot certainly delivered.

“We love celebrating big wins with our guests,” said Shawn McDaniel, General Manager of Indian Head Casino. “Seeing someone take home over fifty thousand dollars on a single spin is a great reminder of how much fun and excitement there is on our casino floor. Congratulations to Eldar!”

Indian Head Casino, located in Warm Springs, Oregon, features a mix of slot machines, Blackjack and the recently added Craps and Roulette. The casino also hosts outdoor summer concerts,

with the final show of the season, featuring Original KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley, on Aug. 9.