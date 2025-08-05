Oregon Water Resources Foundation announces scholarship recipients for 2025-26

The Oregon Water Resources Foundation (OWRF) recently awarded $28,000 in scholarships to six students pursuing careers related to water and agriculture related fields in the 2025-2026 academic year. Three of which are from Jefferson County.

• Tegan Macy, from Culver, Oregon, is studying crop science at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

“I appreciate the Oregon Water Resources Foundation supporting me in furthering my education. Next spring I will graduate with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho with a major in Crop Science. After graduating I plan to return to my family farm, Macy Farms, and continue the legacy of my family as a seventh generation Oregon agriculturist. I plan to be a part of important agricultural boards and commissions to help advance and advocate for Oregon and American food production.” Tegan previously received an OWRF scholarship in 2024.

• Dru Boyle, from Madras, Oregon is studying agricultural sciences at Oregon State University (OSU) in Corvallis, Oregon.

“As a fourth-generation farmer from Madras and a student at Oregon State University studying Agricultural Sciences, I’m incredibly thankful to receive support from OWRF. This scholarship allows me to continue pursuing my education while staying rooted in the community and land that raised me. Water is everything to our operation, and I hope to use my education to help find solutions that keep Oregon agriculture strong for future generations. Thank you to OWRF for investing in students like me and the future of Oregon agriculture.”

• Kailee Macy, from Culver, Oregon, is studying agricultural communications at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

“I am a seventh generation Oregon agriculturalist and fourth generation on my family’s irrigated farm. Growing up in the North Unit Irrigation District, I have seen the significant impact water curtailments due to environmental regulations have had on my community both financially and emotionally. I have a deep interest in agricultural policy and how it affects producers. The passion, hard work, and love for this way of life is something I have witnessed and want to help ensure this tradition can continue for the many families involved in the agricultural industry for generations to come.” Kailee previously received an OWRF scholarship in 2024.

We are pleased to help support these future leaders in irrigated agriculture and look forward to seeing what they accomplish in college and beyond.