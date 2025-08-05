Les Schwab donates tires to Latino Community Association

The Latino Community Association (LCA) expressed gratitude to Les Schwab Tires of Madras for recently equipping its 12-passenger Savana van with all-weather tires through its Tires for Purpose program.

LCA uses the van to transport more than eight older adults, along with some of their children with disabilities, to the locations where the Eternal Youth Club holds its meetings and outings. The club has active groups in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

“We are grateful to Les Schwab, a part of our support network,” said Lucia Barragan, Development Manager for LCA. “Without a doubt, through this donation, they are helping to promote the well-being of the population we serve.”

Ronald Hollingshead, manager of the Madras Les Schwab center, explained the company’s support.

“Les Schwab is all about strengthening and investing in the communities we are in,” he said. “We believe in the work Latino Community Association is doing and are eager to support their ongoing efforts.”

The Les Schwab Tires for Purpose program was developed to partner with organizations that are helping people in our communities. Nonprofits interested in learning more about the program can visit lesschwab.com/tiresforpurpose. LCA’s mission is to empower Latino families to thrive by creating opportunities for advancement and building bridges that unite and strengthen everyone. For more information, visit latinocommunityassociation.org