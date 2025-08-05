8-13-25 Logs

SHERIFF LOG

Total Calls for Service July: 1180

Crooked River Ranch: 127

Metolius: 66

Culver: 328

Camp Sherman: 27

Ashwood: 3

Total Traffic Stops: 166

Traffic Citations Issued: 43

Crooked River Ranch: 4

Metolius: 1

Culver: 17

Madras: 20

Total Cases Taken: 97

Log items are charges, not convictions.

July 29

A Jefferson County Sheriff Office deputy responded to a report of a stolen four-wheeler. A report was taken and further investigation to follow.

July 30

Detectives with the JCSO assisted the Madras Police Department at a medical emergency in Northwest Madras.

A JCSO deputy responded to Northwest Jefferson Street near the corner of Northwest Commercial Street for a report of a side-swipe crash. An investigation was conducted and a report taken.

August 1

A deputy with the JCSO conducted a traffic stop near Culver. After investigation, Randal Fleischmann, 62, of Madras was arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

August 2

A JCSO deputy was dispatched to Loucks Road on a report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash. A report was taken. JCSO deputies at the Jefferson County Jail investigated an adult in custody. Marshall Hill, 30, of Madras lied about the incident to attempt being released from jail. Hill was subsequently charged with initiating a false report, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

JCSO deputies along with Madras police responded to a call of a reported intoxicated driver. After investigation, Eric Villa, 39, of Metolius was taken into custody for DUII and misdemeanor driving while suspended.

August 3

A JCSO deputy investigated an incident involving a domestic disturbance near the city of Madras. Robert Roley, Sr., 61, of Madras was taken into custody for fourth-degree assault and harassment.