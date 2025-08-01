Madras first responders prepare for National Night Out

National Night Out, an event promoting positive police-community relationships, will return to Madras on Aug. 6, with games, music and other activities occurring in Sahalee Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Though the National Night Out campaign was established in 1984, it was first hosted in Madras last year. Following a positive reception from the community, local law enforcement agencies have united to organize a second iteration.

Attendees should expect a wide range of activities, including raffles, live entertainment and opportunities to meet first responders from the Madras Police Department, Warm Springs Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Fire and EMS. Returning highlights include a water balloon fight between first responders and community members, a donut eating contest and a dunk tank.

“That was a big hit last year,” said Madras Police Department Officer Ivan Alonso-Varona. “Kids love it.”

But National Night Out is about more than fun: The real goal is building trust and challenging common misconceptions regarding law enforcement.

“Most of the family’s kids only see us when we’re there for a call,” Alonso-Varona explained. “If it goes bad, then kids will be like, well, if we call the cops, you’re going to take my parents away.”

This precedent, he said, colors many community members’ views of the police force with fear and suspicion, in turn discouraging them from seeking support in times of need.

Mistrust of law enforcement is not a problem unique to Madras. In fact, a poll conducted by Gallup in 2023 found that a record low of 43% of Americans reported a “great deal” of confidence in police. While this number has since climbed to 51%, it is still a far cry from the level of trust that police departments hope for.

“We’re here for you guys,” Alonso-Varona emphasized. “That’s the message we want to bring.”

In light of these circumstances, National Night Out offers a welcome change, where law enforcement and local citizens can interact over games, entertainment and hot dogs rather than an emergency.

“[It’s] a good opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” said Madras Police Officer Karen Correa. “Just to bring the community together and to show them that, hey, we’re people, too.”

Another crucial facet of National Night Out is spreading awareness of the services offered by local law enforcement. The event will feature informational booths representing a variety of local resources, including victim advocacy, the KIDS Center and health care support.

For many attendees, National Night Out is an opportunity to spend an afternoon in the park and have a good time. But to Alonso-Varona and his fellow officers, it represents a much more significant mission: uniting the police and the public and recognizing that real change is spawned by trust and mutual respect.

“This is a good time to reflect on our deep community ties and the obligations we have for one another,” said Alonso-Varona. “I think if we work together as a team, things can get accomplished.”