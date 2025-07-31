The Museum at Warm Springs kicks off annual membership drive

Several Oregon collaborators are helping spread the word about the Museum at Warm Springs membership drive, including Central Oregon LandWatch, Jefferson County Arts Association and Art Adventure Gallery, Jefferson County Historical Society, KWSO 91.9 FM Warm Springs Radio, Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Old Mill District, Redmond Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor Bureau, The Environmental Center and Visit Central Oregon.

Annual memberships start at $25 and are tax deductible as allowable by law. All members receive free admission for one year, 10% discount in the museum’s gift shop, special invitations to exhibits and programs and access to Oregon Historical Society’s Reciprocal Membership Program with free admission to a different Oregon museum each month. Be a part of a community of supporters and become a Museum at Warm Springs Member by visiting museumatwarmsprings.org/. Click “Join” to see membership levels and online payment information or send a check to: The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs, OR 97761 (Attn: Membership).

Currently on View at the museum

“Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs” is on view through Saturday, Sept. 27. The exhibition highlights the history and experiences of Warm Springs ranch families and rodeo culture. It illustrates through historic documents, art, objects, family interviews and photographs, the experiences of Warm Springs ranchers along with the economic and cultural transition from a way of life based on hunting, fishing, gathering of food on the land and trade to one based on cash. In April, The Museum was awarded $7,500 from the Oregon State Capitol Foundation for development of a digital version of “Saddle Up” to be showcased at oregoncapitol.com/ and for a physical exhibit to be on display at the Oregon State Capitol (dates TBA). Funding also went toward a video currently in production under the direction of filmmaker, director, cinematographer and storyteller LaRonn Katchia (Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute).

Get Monthly News from The Museum at Warm Springs. To receive The Museum’s monthly e-newsletters and updates, send an email request to: museumatwarmspringsnews@gmail.com.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. The museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum members (free), adults ($7), senior citizens over 60 ($6), students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), children 5-12 ($3.50) and children 4 and younger (free). The Museum welcomes donations any time of the year. Please consider a matching gift to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Your gift to the trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes you owe. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of our museum. The Museum at Warm Springs is located at 2189 Highway 26 in Warm Springs. Phone: 541-553-3331. For more information, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.