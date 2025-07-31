Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs seeks applicants for Campus Veteran Resource Center grant program

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is now accepting applications for its 2025–27 Campus Veteran Resource Center (CVRC) Grant Program. The competitive grant opportunity is designed to support Oregon’s student veterans by expanding and strengthening Campus Veteran Resource Centers at the state’s public colleges and universities.

The Oregon Legislature has approved up to $800,000 in funding for this biennium’s grant cycle. The CVRC Grant Program is funded in part by Oregon Lottery dollars, made possible through the passage of Measure 96, which directs a portion of Lottery proceeds to support Oregon veterans.

Campus Veteran Resource Centers are vital to ensuring student veterans have the tools and support they need to thrive in college and beyond. These centers help veterans transition from military to academic life, navigate the challenges of higher education and prepare for meaningful careers in the civilian workforce. Services offered at many CVRCs include academic advising, peer mentoring, mental health and wellness resources and connections to VA and community benefits.

“Oregon’s Campus Veteran Resource Centers, along with their dedicated coordinators and staff, serve as a critical cornerstone to support student veterans’ environmental, intellectual and social well-being while earning a post-secondary degree or certification,” said ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Daniels.

“This grant program underscores our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of student veterans across the state by supporting campus resources and services that promote student veteran personal growth and academic success.”

Oregon’s 17 community colleges and seven public universities (not including Oregon Health and Science University) are eligible to apply for these grant funds.

To be eligible for grant funds, a community college or public university needs to currently have a Campus Veteran Resource Center, a Campus Veteran Resource Coordinator (or intends to hire one prior to the distribution of grant funds), or both.

The window for applications for the Oregon Veteran Campus Resource Center Grant Program will open Monday, July 28, 2025, and will close Monday, September 22, 2025. Grant requests may be up to $100,000.

A webinar will be hosted at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 to provide additional information about the application process. To register for the webinar, visit CVRC Grant 2025-2027 Intent to Apply.

For more information about this grant or to apply, visit oregon.gov/odva/agency-programs/grants/pages/campus-grant.aspx or contact ODVA Grants Coordinator Brenna Bandstra at brenna.bandstra@odva.oregon.gov or 971-388-8204.

Established in 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is dedicated to serving Oregon’s diverse veteran community that spans five eras of service members. ODVA administers programs and provides special advocacy and assistance in accessing earned veteran benefits across the state. Learn about veteran benefits and services or locate a local county or tribal veteran service office online at oregon.gov/odva.