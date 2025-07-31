Madras Speedways Make-A-Wish Night

At the Madras Speedway this past July 19, it was the annual Make-A-Wish night.

This year, Nicole and friends from Great Clips in Redmond donated their time to cut volunteers’ hair and donated 718 inches of hair to Children With Hair Loss. Untamed Salon also donated several ponytails.

Children With Hair Loss is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss. When a child’s hair is lost due to cancer treatments, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns, etc., the painful effects are far deeper than just cosmetic. Each year, the number of children requesting hair replacements increases and with your support, we can continue to increase the number of children we are able to help in the future.

Children With Hair Loss opened in September 2000. CWHL’s mission and goals were to never charge a family at a time when they need the most help. After years of intense fund raising, CWHL was able to purchase their first building in 2005. The headquarters resides in South Rockwood, Michigan, in an old, renovated fire station. Originally, CWHL’s focus was on children fighting cancer, until discovering there were a lot of other reasons why children lost hair including Alopecia, burns, Trichotillomania and other rare diseases and disorders. To this day, Children With Hair Loss has never charged a child. Currently, we provide a customized human hair replacement and care kit to over 600 children a year!

There are several ways to help which include financial donations, donate hair or sponsor a child. To learn more about CWHL go to www.childrenwithhairloss.org/our-mission/