Cram Fire impacts Priday Ranch

As many of you know, on July 13, the Cram Fire began burning north of Madras near the community of Ashwood. Since the wildfire has impacted our Land Trust Preserve, Priday Ranch, we wanted to share an update on what the Land Trust is doing to support firefighting efforts and fire recovery.

The impacts of the fire on Priday Ranch were extensive. Our current estimates are that at least 75% of the nearly 5,000 acres owned by the Land Trust has burned. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters and Land Trust staff, the structures on the property were saved and important habitat along Trout Creek remains intact.

We are in the process of developing our next steps including mapping, hazard assessment and a strategy for recovery and restoration. We know that fire is ultimately beneficial in these ecosystems and in some ways, this fire has given us a clean slate to undertake both upland and riparian restoration efforts.

We are so appreciative of the Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Fire Protection Association and our agency partners who have worked tirelessly since this fire began to save homes and structures.

All activities at Priday Ranch including tours and work parties will be canceled indefinitely.

The Cram Fire remains an active incident. For the safety and wellbeing of firefighters, please respect all road and land closures.

Thanks to those who have reached out with concern. If you would like to support fire recovery, please consider donating to the GoFundMe campaigns created by residents impacted by the fire. You can also donate to the Land Trust in support of recovery efforts on Priday Ranch.

To learn more and stay up to date:

* Watch the Land Trust’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

* Find local wildfires and associated details by downloading and checking the Watch Duty app.

The Land Trust is hugely grateful to the firefighters and other team members who continue to manage this wildfire.