City of Madras – Heart of summer is here

We’ve officially entered the heart of summer here in Madras and with it came a powerful reminder of seasonal fire risks. Many of you are aware of the Cram Fire, which began near Willowdale and quickly grew to over 95,700 acres, making it one of the largest wildfires in the nation at the time. Thanks to the tireless efforts of nearly 900 firefighters, the fire was largely contained within two weeks and, most importantly, kept from reaching our city. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to those who worked around the clock to protect our homes and land. Our hearts are with those directly impacted.

Despite the heat, summer remains one of the busiest and most vibrant times of year in Madras, full of opportunities to connect as a community. First up is the Second Annual National Night Out, happening Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 3–7 p.m., at Sahalee Park. This FREE family friendly event brings together public safety officials and residents for an afternoon of fun and learning. From bouncy houses to a mechanical bull, there’s something for everyone. Thank you to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, other agency partners and many generous donors for making it happen.

Later in the month, join us for the 25th anniversary of the Airshow of the Cascades, taking place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22–23 at our very own Madras Municipal Airport. Alongside

returning favorite aircraft, this year’s show features The Patriots jet team, offering breathtaking aerobatic performances for all ages to enjoy. In city news, we’ve begun work on a new strategic plan to help guide Madras into the future.

This process will help the city council and staff set long-term goals based on your input. We’ll be hosting surveys, open houses and booths at local events, and we’re proud to be partnering

with Jefferson County in these efforts. Your voice matters, and we want to hear what’s working and what can be improved.

Finally, if you’re looking to get involved, consider joining one of our boards or commissions. The Madras Redevelopment Commission (MRC), which oversees the city’s Urban Renewal Agency, plays a key role in supporting local business and housing projects through grants and loans. To learn more, give us a call at 541-325-0302. We’d love to talk with you about the opportunities to serve.

Enjoy the rest of your summer, stay hydrated and take time to connect with your neighbors. Thank you for being part of what makes Madras such a special place to call home.

Will Ibershof is the Madras City Administrator