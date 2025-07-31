8-6-25 Events and Happenings

Want to add an event? Please call 541.475.2275 or email joey.lantz@madraspioneer.com by 12 p.m. Wednesday to be included! Due to new deadlines, we can no longer accept later submissions.

Friday, August 8

Coffee Cuppers: 8:10 a.m. Call the Madras-JC Chamber of Commerce for more information, 541-475-2350 or visit the Chamber website: www.madraschamber.com.

Friday Night Bingo: 6:30 p.m. every Friday. Come have a Bingo Burger until 7 p.m. and play. $13 minimum to play roughly, dabbers available. Open to all ages. Madras Elks Lodge, 262 SW Second St.

Saturday, August 9

Madras Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through September 6, with the exception of two, Fourth of July and Community in the Park.

Restore the Community Garden: 2 to 5 p.m., every Saturday, 11th Street between B and C streets. Help bring new life to the community garden. Kids and families are welcome.

Upcoming & Multiple Days

Madras Munchies & Movies Series: 5:00 p.m., August 14 The Sandlot, August 21 Maverick – Top Gun, August 28 The Goonies, Jefferson County Event Complex. Food and beverage vendors on site, games, movies and family fun. Bring your chair and or blanket. This is a free event for the whole family.

Culver Crawdad Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., August 16, Culver City Park. Live music, vendors, food and beverages, kids activities. More info to come.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m., August 21, TS&S Ford.

25th Annual Bright Wood Airshow of the Cascades: August 22 and 23, Madras Airport. Patriots Jet team, Precision Exotics, Wingwalker Sam, Precious Byrd, Anthony Oshinuga, Rob Carpenter One Wheel Revolution, Erickson Aircraft Warbird plane rides, B-17 Flying Fortress, aerobatic rides, Friday fireworks show, food and beverage court, glider rides, car show, U.S. Military aircraft displays, Redmond High School ROTC Marine Drill team, Erickson Aircraft Museum and so much more. Get your tickets at cascadeairshow.com. Kids 5 and under are free, veterans are free.

Music in the Park – River Phoenix Day: 6 p.m., August 23, Metolius City Park. A birthday celebration for the memory of River Phoenix, born in Metolius Aug. 23, 1970. Brings chairs and a picnic supper.

Pacific Northwest Freedom Run: 6 p.m., August 29 through 11 a.m., September 1, Jefferson County Event Complex. Music, bike show, bike games.

50th Class Reunion Madras Class of 1975: September 5, 6 and 7. Fri. Desert Inn at 6 p.m., alumni, teachers and other staff welcome. Sat. Class BBQ & picnic, 12-3 p.m., and The Spot at 6 p./m. dinner, beverages and fun activities. Sun. Golf at Desert Peaks, 9:30 a.m. need to sign up for this. Contact Judy Vanek for details and more information, 541-480-5497.

Youth Drop-in Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tues-Thurs, PIRS, 29 D Street. Ages 11 and up. Come hang out in a safe, fun and welcoming space for youth. Board games, tabletop fun, creative arts & crafts, charging stations, safe place to chill and connect.

VFW Raffle: 4-H One Quarter Beef: 3 winners, drawing held November 11 at Jefferson County Community Center. Need not be present to win. $10 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce.

Mondays with the Mayor: 9 a.m., Second Monday of each month, Midtown Coffee. Have coffee and conversation with the Mayor of Madras, Mike Lepin and Will Ibershof.

Pinochle: 1:15 p.m., every Wednesday, Jefferson County Community Center. $2 per person to play.

Valor Dog Club: Veterans and first responders weekly group dog training. Free for all veterans and first responders. For more information, call 928-699-6905 or www.wak9training.com.

Rock and Gem Club: 5:30 p.m., first Monday of the month, Juniper Community Church. For more information, call 541-601-3129.

Madras Runners: 5:15 – 6:30 p.m., every Wednesday at the MHS track. This is a workout where walkers and runners are encouraged to join in the activities. For more information, call 541-325-1617.

Meals For Seniors: 12 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. Cost of meal suggested donation $5 for 60+, under 60, $6. All seniors are welcome. For more information, call 541-475-1148.

VFW Post 12141: 6:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month, Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. Coffee hours start at 5:30 p.m. Contact Commander, Mike Williams 541-912-1962 or Quartermaster, Richard Lohman 541-513-4689 for more information.

Veterans Group: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday at Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. No cost to attend.

Jefferson County Kiwanis: 12 p.m., every Tuesday at New Basin. Weekly speakers. Call Anthony Otter if you have questions, 541-815-7492.

Madras Buff Boosters: 5:15 p.m., First Monday of each month, Jefferson County Health Department meeting room. All are welcome.

Jefferson County Rotary: 12 p.m., Wild Winds the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Playtime At the Library: 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Library, every Thursday.

Children’s Storytime: 10:00 a.m., Tuesdays. Jefferson County Library.

Spanish Children’s Storytime: 6 p.m., Jefferson County Library, Wednesdays

Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Library, every Saturday.

American Legion: 6 p.m. doors open, 6:15 p.m. meeting begins, first Thursday of each month, Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison Street. For more information, call Cmdr. Roland Swearingen 541-420-0981 or Adj. Mike Williams 541-912-1962.

Madras Garden Club: Monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month. New members welcome. Summer meetings are held at members’ homes to view their gardens. For details call Marilyn 541-419-4625. https://www.msn.com/en-us/feed

Jefferson County Lions Club: Noon, Black Bear Diner the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Front Porch Tuesday: 9 – 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Madras United Methodist Church. Come enjoy a cup of coffee, goodies, and meet new friends. Put on by Madras Community Food Pantry.

Madras Community Food Pantry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. This is an indoor shopping pantry. Bring your own boxes and/or bags. New home delivery once a month for elderly and disabled. For anyone interested, call 541-325-1747. Fresh Garden produce accepted. NEW LOCATION: 370 SW Culver Highway.

NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry, Culver: 3 – 4 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at Culver High School Ag Shop parking lot, 710 Fifth Avenue.

NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry, Madras – Noon – 1 p.m. every first Monday of the month behind the Jefferson County Library. The food is free, and no proof of ID or income required.