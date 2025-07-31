2026 Sport Fishing Regulations Comment Period

Chance to comment on proposed 2026 Sport Fishing Regulations

SALEM, Ore.—ODFW will be proposing several changes to next year’s Sport Fishing Regulations. The Commission will adopt 2026 regulations at their Sept. 12 meeting in Ontario.

Major staff proposals for changes include:

Allowing spearfishing for bass and walleye in more rivers and streams: Spearfishing is a popular alternative fishing method and the public has been requesting expanded opportunity. The change could also potentially help reduce impacts of bass and walleye on native fish.

Clarifying bag limits for kokanee: Currently, kokanee are considered trout and counted as part of the trout bag limit which can be confusing. The new bag limit would be a standard 10 kokanee per day (in addition to trout limits), no size limit, open all year, unless noted under Exceptions.

Making the Coho seasons in the upper Willamette Basin permanent: There have been large Coho runs above Willamette Falls the last few years, allowing for fishing seasons to be adopted under temporary rule. Moving forward, Coho fishing would be open in the mainstem and some tributaries under permanent regulations with season dates (Oct. 1-Dec. 31) to protect spring Chinook and winter steelhead.

For a full list of proposed changes by zone, visit myodfw.com/articles/2026-2027-draft-sportfishing-regulation-proposals

Anglers and others interested have several options to provide comments or feedback:

Send an email to odfw.sportfishingregulations@odfw.oregon.gov These comments will be shared with the Fish and Wildlife Commission in advance of their decision.

Comment via rulemaking page at odfw.com

Sign up to testify in person or remotely at the Sept. 12 Commission meeting. A sign-up link will be available approximately two weeks prior to the meeting on the Commission web page, and you must register no later than 48 hours in advance of the meeting (by Sept. 10 at 8 a.m.)

Under a new policy meant to streamline regulations, ODFW solicits input for changes to fishing regulations every other year. The 2027 Sport Fishing Regulations should be similar to whatever is adopted for 2026. However, ODFW takes suggestions throughout the year. Anglers and others should contact their local district fish biologist to discuss or propose regulation changes.