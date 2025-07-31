08-06-25 Logs

SHERIFF LOG

Log items are charges, not convictions.

July 21

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office took a report of credit card fraud that occurred in Arizona from a resident of the city of Culver. Case was forwarded to Teme, AZ for potential follow up investigation.

July 23

JCSO detectives took follow up photos of a domestic violence victim for an ongoing Madras Police Department investigation.

July 24

A deputy with the JCSO began an investigation concerning a sex offender not reporting a change of address. On July 25, Carson Foster, 28, of Madras was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

JCSO deputies contacted an intoxicated parent at the Jefferson County Fair. Arrangements were made for the child, and a report was made to the Department of Human Services Child Welfare.

A JCSO deputy contacted Amanda Wallace, 35, of Metolius. Wallace was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Jefferson County.

July 26

A deputy with the JCSO responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Northwest Highway 26 near Northwest Dogwood Lane. The deputy located an 18-year-old male, unresponsive in the vehicle. Narcan was administered and he was transported to St. Charles Madras. The Madras Police Department took over the investigation and the male was later cited at the hospital for DUII and reckless driving.

JCSO deputies responded to a report of a crash at the Perry South Campground. It was reported a suspect vehicle crashed, losing a boat and trailer. The vehicle then left the scene. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped. After investigation, Kyle Kramer, 28, of Prineville was charged with DUII, reckless driving, and two counts reckless endangering.

July 27

A deputy with the JCSO initiated a traffic stop in Culver. After investigation, Penny Danzuka, 34, was arrested for driving under the influence, four counts recklessly endangering, and reckless driving.