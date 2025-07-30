Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

August 13, 1953 to March 27, 2025~ Dearest friends and family, please know that Phyllis Mary Lange has journeyed on. She spent most of her years in Madras, graduating from MHS in 1971.

She owned The Flower Station and Candy Shop. You may have enjoyed her beautiful flowers, picked out your favorite flavor of Jelly Belly or munched on her bags of popcorn. She supported many projects and programs for our schools and community.

Later on, she worked in the old historic courthouse where our Jefferson County Museum was once located. How she loved visiting with people, researching, documenting and sharing local history.

She happily side-kicked with our mother, Mac Lange, working with Community Read, Centennial Celebration, Geneology group of Juniper Family Finders, Lutheran Church of the Good Shephard and many others.

She was devoted to her niece and nephews with holidays, traveling, camping and hours and hours of pinochle! She daily clipped interesting tidbits from our wonderful local newspaper, The Madras Pioneer and kept in touch with cards and letters like her grandmother Mable did. She took beautiful photos and entered many in our fair.

She was a voracious reader. When she passed, she had bird feeders, lots of food for stray cats and eight deer in her yard. Her flowers were blooming. She would have been happy.

Her parents, Oscar and Mac Lange and sister, Marjorie preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Annette Lange Hildebrand; niece, Brynn; nephew, Brent; children, Cormac, Carver, Ella; nephew Kenny (Lynsey) children, Lily and Emma.

If you wish, in her memory, donations could be given to Jefferson County Historical Society, Box 647, Madras, OR. 97741.

She was a wonderful person and we know you will also keep her closely in your heart.

Annette Lange Hildebrand

