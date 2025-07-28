Jefferson County Fair Rodeo rocks the arena

Some outstanding performances highlighted the 2025 Jefferson County Fair Rodeo July 25-27 at the Jefferson County Event Complex Arena.

The top money winner of the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association-sanctioned event was barrel racer Teri Bangart, of Olympia, Washington. Bangart spun around the barrels in a quick 14.92 to edge Lily Hallett, of Tenino, who crossed in 15.04. Bangart won $1,237.22 and Hallett $1,024.32 for second. Bella Keating, of Cottage Grove, was third in 15.16; Kama Johns, of Bend, was fourth in 15.23; Carissa Westbrooks, from Eugene, took fifth with a 15.25; and Krystal Carlson, of Ellensburg, Washington, was sixth with a 15.27.

The cowgirls were fast in breakaway roping as well. Rio Schmidt, of Benton City, had a flat 2.00 to take top honors, and pocket $1,115.50. Three cowgirls tied for second with 2.30 scores: Kattie Ackley, of Canby, Krystal Pennington, of Buckley, and Morgan Dudley, of Eatonville. The each received $824.50. Terrebonne’s Stevie Rae Willis tied for sixth with a 2.80. She made $388 in the event.

A pair of Wilder, Idaho, cowboys, Treil McFarlane and Trey McFarlane, went first and second in the saddle bronc. Treil scored a nice 86 to win and pocket $766.30, while Trey scored a 78 to take second and win $574.73. Powell Butte’s Justin England, who recently took seventh in the National High School Rodeo Finals in saddle bronc, was third in Madras with a 75, winning $383.15.

In bareback action, Tyrel Holmes, of Spray, rode Dirty Vibes and scored an 81 to take top honors. He won $562.60. Cutter Kluser, of Redmond, was second with a 79 score and pocketed $421.95.

Another high school rodeo star, Burns cowboy Tommy Jack Rose — second in the all-around at the recent high school nationals — won the steer wrestling, dropping the steer in 114.40. He won $698.40. Coy Mathiasen of Prineville was second with a 15.40, and won $465.60.

The team roping contest was a tight affair. Header Chris Westbrooks, of Eugene, and heeler Jerry Unruh of Eagle Point, nipped Tate Peterson and Spencer Rutherford, of Toppenish and Merritt, respectively, a tenth of a second. Westbrooks and Unruh did the job in 5.30 to the 5.40 of Peterson and Rutherford. The top duo won $1,012.68 and second place took home $838.08. Header Denver Eng, of Stanfield, and Blaize Hoffman, of Hermiston, took third with a time of 5.80, and each won $863.48. Zach Raley (header) and Prineville’s Christopher Lopez were fourth with a 6.80 and won $488.88 each.

Stanfield’s Gator Goodrich won the tie-down roping with a slick 8.10, and went home $1,012.68 richer. Shane Erickson, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was second with a 9.60, and won $838.08. Heppner’s Tate Gentry was third with a 10.20.

The six cowboys who entered the bull riding failed to get a score, but entertained the good crowds with the effort.