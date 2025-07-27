Letters to the Editor

Thanks firefighters for great work and for saving our ranch 

We want to express our gratitude for the magnificent effort from the fire-fighting army that quelled the Cram Fire. On every level, from Dean Lange and his  Regional Strategic Operations unit down to state, county, and local units, it was a superb, brilliantly well-coordinated operation, with success at the end in spite of many challenges.

As it happened, our family’s beloved “Sky Ranch” summer range  and buildings were within a mile or two south of the fire’s  final southern edge — but our gratitude extends to the whole campaign across Jefferson County and everybody who worked so hard on it. Thank you all — we won’t forget it!

Jerry and Dorothy Ramsey

Agency Plains

 

