Fair wraps up Saturday evening

Food from around the world, burly steers and pigs and cute goats and sheep, displays galore, oh, and entertainment, the rodeo and the fabulous carnival.

It all waiting at the Jefferson County Event Center and walking in is absolutely free.

The 2025 Jefferson County got started Wednesday and it wraps up Saturday night, with the rodeo, annual livestock auction and live music. Petty Fever, a renowned Tom Petty cover band, takes the Indian Head Casino Pavilion stage at 9 p.m. to close out the event.

Rodeo action takes place both Friday and Saturday night starting at 7. Tickets are just $15, $7 for those 6 through 12, and free for those 5 and under. The popular Central Oregon band Countrified plays at 9 p.m. Friday.

So Get Your Fair On … and come on out.