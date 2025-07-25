Ellen’s Cafe opens in Madras

A new restaurant opened in Madras in July.

Ellen’s Cafe, owned by Margarita Robles and Isaias Robles, was christened at a well-attended Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting July 11, which was highlighted by the hosts serving fantastic crepes to all the attendees.

Margarita and Isaias have been Central Oregon residents since the early 1990s and long in the restaurant business. Isaias was the manager of the Red Barn, a former restaurant in Redmond, from 1905 to 2002. Married for years but now just great friends, neighbors and business partners, several of Margarita and Isaias’s children work at the restaurant.

Breakfast specialties at Ellen’s Cafe feature French toast and those crepes. For later in the day, Margarita noted the excellent carne asada and shrimp tacos capeados.

Located on the first floor of the Harriman Building on Fourth and D streets in downtown Madras, Ellen’s Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.