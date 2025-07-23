Outdoor painting workshop planned along the Deschutes Published 10:39 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is bringing in artist Erik Sandgren to present a three-day outdoor painting program along the Deschutes River.

The event will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 5-7 at Trout Creek north of Madras, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program will cost $250 per participant but will include three days of practice, discussion, demonstration, critique and review. The program needs a minimum of 10 participants to be held with a maximum allowed of 15. All levels of experience are welcome

Sandgren will demonstrate in oils, watercolor, drawing and acrylics. His specialty is the creation of Northwest landscapes that are at once imagined, observed and remembered. You’ll be able to compare his on-site Deschutes painting with his show of Landscapes of Thought and Memory: Ravens, which will be at the Art Adventure Gallery and opening Thursday, Sept. 4.

One or more paintings for all of the class participants that are generate during the workshop will be selected for display at the gallery during the month of October.

“This is the perfect moment to either expand your skill set or try a medium new to you. Erik will emphasize personal responses to this particular landscape with his exciting approach to the fundamentals of working broadly,” said Coralee Popp, director of the Art Adventure Gallery.

The workshop participants will meet at the Trout Creek Campground every morning for demonstrations and discussion. Participants will paint throughout the day, with conversations and comments, but they will be free to visit other near-by sites for painting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each afternoon the paintings will be reviewed in relation to the morning’s discussion.

“There is a lot to be learned from each other,” said Popp.

Participants are asked to bring their favored media and materials. No extra expense required. Supports (paper, panel and canvas) can vary between 8×10 inches to 18×24 inches or bigger.

“Bring some of each,” noted Popp. “and easel, a chair, brushes, paints and palette, weather appropriate hat and layers of clothing. This will be a rain or shine event, windy or not.”

Participants will make their own arrangements with food and lodging with local camping or motel options. Registration payment can be made to Jefferson County Arts Association, P.O. Box 376, Madras, OR 97741. Checks need to be made payable to JCAA. Payment can also be made at the Art Adventure Gallery, 185 SE 5th St., Madras, OR 97741, with check, cash or credit card. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.