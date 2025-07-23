Community in the Park coming up Aug. 2 Published 11:09 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The first Saturday of August is always one for the record books for the Madras area with the Community in the Park Free event.

This year marks the 17th anniversary of the Community in the Park. The event takes place August 2 at Sahalee Park from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This event is organized by the Jefferson County Faith Based Network with the churches in Jefferson County, businesses and multiple volunteers all uniting to offer free resources and to give back to the community in a grand way. With the assistance of local churches, various grants and in-kind donations which make it possible to fund the all-day free event. A wide variety of booths and services, from music, entertainment, a prayer booth, hot dogs, snow cones, car wash, veterinary services, mobile medical and dental clinic, pinatas, family photos, books, hair cuts, bicycle repair and giveaway, clothing and much more. There is something free for everyone.

“The purpose of the event is just to love on people,” said Gary Buss, the event coordinator. “That is why we provide the free haircuts, family photos, food, clothing, etc.”

The Faith Based Networks’ Vision is to show the love of Christ through generosity, service, and meaningful relationships. Meeting real needs and walking with our neighbors in love. This community event was voted one of the Best Community Events as well as Best Family Fun & Entertainment earlier this year by the community members in the Madras Pioneer’s “Best of Madras” online voting event.

Last year a total of 2,500 community members were served during Community in the Park, over 77 haircuts were given, and the photo booth took 90 family pictures. The Kids Corner is always a hit with the youth from the bouncy house, the pinatas and face painting, you will see many kids smiling throughout the day. Parents can relax and watch their kids really enjoy themselves at no cost to them.

The volunteers are there to be of service to the community without judgement and negativity. This is a great way to bring the community together to show support, encouragement, and be a listening ear for each other.

“The experience of serving brings satisfaction. You have to experience it. Volunteers can both serve and be part of the venues.” stated Buss.

Those taking part are encouraged to show up early to avoid long lines for many of the popular services. Volunteers are always needed for the haircutting station and the food service. If you would like to volunteer or get more information, reach out to Buss at 541-912-2515.