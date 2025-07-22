New Madras food pantry open with ribbon cutting Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The Madras Food Pantry celebrated opening a new location Tuesday, July 22.

The food pantry had been housed at the United Methodist Church on 12th Street for years but had long sought a new location, largely to allow the church to have its space is so graciously provided.

Earlier this year, Jefferson County purchased the former Lehman Mint building on the Culver Highway, and provided it for the pantry. After some remodeling and paving work, the pantry opened Tuesday with the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

The executive director of the food pantry, Kathy May, spoke at the ribbon cutting and praised the county commissioners for their decision to buy the building. May noted how the pantry hoped to expand their footprint, to eventually add on to the southeast.

For Tuesday, though, it was all a celebration of the new site. May introduced the board of directors for the pantry and the commissioners and other key people behind the project, and praised their contributions. While the board, county commissioners, pantry volunteers and others quickly posed for photos and May spoke, clients of the food pantry patiently waited — well showcasing how important the service is. Shortly after the ribbon was cut, the doors were opened.

The new pantry is located at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras.