Published 11:20 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

August 21, 1940 to Jun 8, 2025~ Ellen Noelle Smallwood (Lekberg) passed away peacefully at 84 years old on June 8, 2025, after a courageous battle with lymphoma.

Ellen was born on August 21, 1940, in Seattle, Washington, to Clarence and Irene (Johnson) Lekberg. She spent most of her childhood in South Dakota, graduating from high school in 1958. She received a degree in education in South Dakota before moving to Oregon to attend Pacific University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

While at Pacific University, Ellen met her lifelong partner and husband of over 60 years, Les Smallwood. Together, they built a life centered on hard work, love, learning, and family.

Ellen began her teaching career in Forest Grove, Oregon, where she taught 3rd grade for many years. After moving to Central Oregon near the town of Antelope, she continued her passion for education by teaching 1st grade in Madras for 23 years before retiring in 1999. She genuinely loved being part of children’s education and devoted much of her life to learning and teaching others. After Ellen retired, her hobbies included crafting, cardmaking, and quilting. She continued to teach small classes on cardmaking throughout her life.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Scott (Tamara) Smallwood and Joel Smallwood; and her grandchildren, Erin, Josie, Austin, and Ashlea. She is also survived by her sisters, Jan Flattum-Riemers, Lori Bennett, and their families.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Irene Lekberg; and her husband, Les, in 2022.

A celebration of life will be held on August 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Community Center (Senior Center). Light refreshments and food will be served. All who knew and loved Ellen are welcome to attend and share in remembering her remarkable life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to your local elementary school in support of reading or art programs, causes that were close to Ellen’s heart.