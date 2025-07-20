Two nights of rodeo coming Friday and Saturday Published 3:16 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Starting at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, July 25-26, rodeo fans in Madras better be in their seats at the Jefferson County Event Complex arena.

The Northwest Pro Rodeo Association event brings some of the region’s best rodeo athletes to Madras. While there many Central Oregon cowboys and cowgirls in the draw, there are several Jefferson County entrees to root for specifically.

On Friday night, Coy Aldrich of Madras and Austin Lee of Culver are competing against each other and the field in team roping. Aldrich is also signed up for steer wrestling and calf roping.

On Saturday night, Culver’s Kaycee Kasch is competing in breakaway roping. Paysen Green of Madras is in the calf roping competition Saturday and Conner Talbot will be team roping.

Friday afternoon at 1, the rodeo will have some slack performances and several young locals are involved. Callie Holmes of Ashwood and Angie Finley are in the barrel racing event, as are Warm Springs residents Kass Johnson and Michaela Camas.

Johnson and Warm Springs resident Jenna Johnson are in breakaway roping during slack. Two calf ropers, Connor Talbot of Madras and Coby Holmes of Ashwood, will go at it during slack time.

Tickets for the evening performances are $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6 to 12, and 5 and under are in free. It’s a great idea to come early as the seats fill rapidly.