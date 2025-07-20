Kathrein makes honorable mention all-state Published 2:43 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Hailee Kathrein wrapped up her Madras High School athletic career by making the 4A all-state softball team as an honorable mention infielder.

Kathrein was one of the Buffs’ most effective hitters and also keyed the defense as a pitcher and shortstop.

The young Buffalos had a tough season, going just 2-13 in Tri-Valley Conference play.

There were two players of the year for 2025 in the 4A class: Malia Scanlan of Cascade and Kya Lindell of Astoria, both seniors. Astoria’s Maddie Wilkin, also a senior, was the pitcher of the year, and Astoria’s Ken Israel was named coach of the year. Astoria beat St. Helens 7-0 in the state championship game. Crook County senior Chloe McKenzie, the Tri-Valley player of the year, was the lone first team selection from the league.

First team – Pitchers Maddie Wilkin, sr., Astoria, Kendall Murphy, sr., Pendleton, Eme Curaming, soph., St. Helens; catcher – Marti Anderson, sr., La Grande, Josie Jennes, sr., Pendleton; first base – Anna Harper, sr., Henley; outfield – Chloe McKenzie, sr., Crook County, Paige Allen, sr., La Grande, Aryana Adams, soph., Astoria, Addi Andrehsen, soph., St. Helens; infield – Malia Scanlan, sr., Cascade, Kya Lindell, sr., Astoria, Maggie Pizano, sr., Mazama, Maddie Brock, sr., The Dalles, Addy Ellis, jr., St. Helens, Hailey Svensen, soph., Astoria; Utility/DP – Reese Furstenberg, sr., Pendleton, Carlee Strand, sr., La Grande

Second team – Pitchers – Carlee Strand, sr., La Grande, Ashlynne Franssen, soph., Gladstone; catcher – Madelyn Hancock, jr., St. Helens, Sophie Lydon, soph., Marist Catholic; first base – Taylor Bays, fr., Cascade; outfield – Maddy Lahey, sr., St. Helens, Layli Segura, jr., Henley, Finley Schweigert, jr. Marist Catholic, Peyton Daggett, jr., La Grande; infield – Ella Sams, sr., Pendleton, Ashlynn Komp, sr., Scappoose, Cassidy Crabtree, jr., Cascade, Amyah Miranda, jr., Cascade, Emily Yost, jr., Estacada, Sophia Bloyd, soph., Scappoose; utility/DP – Lily Buendia, sr., Junction City, Kayla Brainerd, soph., Scappoose

Third team – Pitchers – Scarlette Gordon, sr., Hidden Valley, Kenzi Beourger, sr., Stayton, Saige Casey, jr., Scappoose; McKenzie Trujeque, soph., Estacada; first base – Tatum Montiel, sr., Marshfield; outfield – Emma Mendes, sr., Hidden Valley, Josie Brooks, sr., Molalla, Madelyn Lieullen, sr., Pendleton, Gabriella Gunderson, soph., Gladstone; infield – Aubree Schmidt, sr., Hidden Valley, Kaylie Kohler, sr., Philomath, Madison Seavert, jr., La Grande, Destiny Christlieb, jr., Phoenix, Ava Graves, jr., The Dalles, Dannielle Stockdale, soph., Tillamook; utility/DP – Kaitlyn Webb, soph., Cascade

Honorable mention – Pitcher – Emily Pacheco, sr., Cottage Grove, Lainey Briones, soph., Estacada, Rylee Hollingsworth, fr., Henley; catcher – Bailey Sandquist, sr., Hidden Valley, Carsyn Sousa, soph., Phoenix; first base – Kalea Lopes, sr., Molalla; outfield – Jaylin Krumwiede, sr., Tillamook, Carsyn Gallegos, sr., Phoenix, Haydyn Higgins, jr., Henley, Erica McClintock, jr., North Bend; infield – Lydia Klumper, sr., Seaside, Nayomi Holmstead, sr., Astoria, Hailee Kathrein, sr., Madras, Alyssa Witte, jr., Marist Catholic, Haili Heys, jr., St. Helens, Maryn Broker, jr., Pendleton, same Lesher, jr., Hidden Valley; utility/DB – Keelie Woodside, jr., Phoenix, Alyson Ware, jr., Crook County