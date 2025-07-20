Butte Creek and Greely Heights fires cool down Published 5:04 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Two wildfires — Greely Heights and the Butte Creek Fire — on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation slowed Saturday night, prompting officials to lower evacuation levels for residents near both fires.

Thanks to cooler weather, lighter winds and strong suppression efforts, fire activity in both areas had decreased by Saturday night. Fire crews monitored the Butte Creek and Greeley Heights fires overnight and continued work Sunday to contain hotspots and prevent flare-ups. The Greeley Heights Fire, about 380 acres, as of Sunday, saw no overnight growth. Firefighters were focused on securing the perimeter and mopping up remaining hot spots. Aerial resources were not needed Sunday, according the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management.

As of late Saturday, evacuation levels for the Mt. Jefferson and Jackson Trail areas had been downgraded from Level 3-Go Now to Level 1-Be Ready. The Butte Creek Fire, estimated at about 1,700 acres Sunday, had some small areas of spotting overnight, primarily along its eastern flank. Fire crews and aerial support continued suppression efforts Sunday, with more favorable weather — including less intense winds from the northwest — expected to help slow the fire’s growth.

Fire activity near the community of Simnasho, near the Butte Creek Fire, had decreased significantly by Saturday evening. Evacuation levels there were downgraded from Level 3-Go Now to Level 2-Get Set.