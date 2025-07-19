First tribal Energy Fair draws 150 families Published 9:10 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises, in partnership with 7Skyline, proudly hosted the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ first-ever Tribal Community Energy Fair on Tuesday, June 24, on the Warm Springs Reservation at the Campus Pavilion. This free public event brought together tribal members, energy professionals, and community leaders to share tools and opportunities in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate resilience.

With over 150 families attending and over 130 surveys completed on energy needs and interests, the Energy Fair focused on connecting the Warm Springs community with hands-on information from solar programs and appliance upgrades to workforce development and careers in the energy sector. Attendees explored booths hosted by Warm Springs programs/departments, utility partners, local community colleges, and other organizations committed to supporting tribal sovereignty and the reservation’s energy resilience. Attendees engaged with exhibitors, and learned about current and potential projects on the Warm Springs Reservation.

“This event creates a one-stop shop to answer questions and help members follow up on what matters to them, whether that is on an individual level or community projects like the transmission line upgrade,” said Cathy Ehli, general manager of Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises.

The first 100 attendees received five-gallon buckets donated by Ace Hardware in Madras and packed with energy-saving tools. Attendees also enjoyed free food from the Twisted Teepee and Kalama’s Fry Bread, a raffle featuring e-bikes, a portable backup power station with solar panels, solar gear, solar-powered toy cars, 7Skyline backpacks and swag, swim passes donated by the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort, plant-based gifts, and home energy efficiency items. Exhibitors joined the community spirit by offering items like bandanas, keychains, water and soda beverages, and huckleberry cookies made by a local Warm Springs baker. The Energy Fair reflected a strong sense of community, with moments of care and respect shown toward community members and elders throughout the day.

A total of 40 exhibitors offered their expertise in everything from renewable energy technologies to funding pathways. The Energy Fair highlighted local energy projects and the future of energy for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions, connect with organizations, and learn about individual- and community-level solutions.

“We have a relationship with 7Skyline, they’re an energy consulting firm that help us with a variety of things from grant writing and energy strategy to environmental planning. They’ve worked with tribes across the country, and they have supported Power & Water Enterprises since 2017. Their awareness of programs available, funding opportunities and commitment to Tribal energy sovereignty makes them a valuable partner in putting this Energy Fair together,” said Ehli.

The Energy Fair is part of the 7Skyline Power Up Tribal Energy Series, a growing grassroots effort to bring trusted, culturally grounded energy education and technical resources directly to Tribal communities, bridging traditional values with energy solutions and empowering community members with tools to act.

“A big thank you to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises, the Branch of Natural Resources, and the Warm Springs community for making this event a success. It was a day full of opportunities to share ideas about the Tribes’ energy future and learn about the technologies that will help power it,” said Jennifer Rouda, founder and principal of 7Skyline.

Organizers thanked all the exhibitors who participated and to our event sponsors: Best Best & Krieger LLP, Bright Night Power, Energy Trust of Oregon, Energy West, HP Inc., Mayfield Renewables, MN8 Energy, Navajo Power, Oregon Department of Energy, Pacific Power, Portland General Electric, Red Cloud Renewable, Red Plains Professional, Inc., Wasco Electric Cooperative, and ZGlobal.