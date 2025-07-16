Madras council fires police chief Published 9:23 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Tim Plummer, chief of the Madras Police Department, was fired Wednesday, July 16 following a brief meeting of the Madras City Council.

The firing was at the request of City Administrator Will Ibershof, and details for reasons behind the firing were limited.

Ibershof based much of his address to the council on a performance review he did on Plummer on the second anniversary of Plummer starting with the department, in March of this year.

“He did not meet expectations,” Ibershof bluntly stated.

In a memo approximately two months after the review, Ibershof indicated that Plummer “wasn’t making progress” on improving his performance. He also noted how Plummer was not active enough regarding labor issues within the department.

“The city now needs a different chief … to bring the city forward,” said Ibershof in conclusion.

Plummer was given time to address the council, and his address was explosive, saying that Ibershof had anger management issues, often yelled and cussed at department heads, and admitted that his medication made him erratic.”

“It’s a pattern of behavior that I’ve seen,” said Plummer regarding Ibershof. “Red-faced and yelling at department heads, profanity, books being thrown.”

Plummer contended that Ibershof, in seeking his dismissal, was acting in retaliation of Plummer filing human resources complaints on behalf of his chief of staff. He also said he was told he should not be involved with labor negotiations for police department staff “because he was too close” to the issue.

“That’s why I wasn’t involved,” said Plummer.

Plummer noted another point of contention between he and Ibershof was that he wouldn’t let the administrator roam the police department unescorted, because Ibershof didn’t have the legal authorization to do so. Plummer said Ibershof recently went to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to get fingerprinted as part of the process to gain the authority, but when he was told he needed a finger-print card that was back at the police department, according to Plummer, Ibershof called the police department, angrily yelled into the phone, then hung up.

“Citizens of Madras are listening and watching,” Plummer said, wrapping up his statement to the council. “Look what (the MPD) has become since I got here, when we had five officers.”

It appeared all of the 20 or so in attendance were supporters of Plummer, and most gave him a standing ovation when he was finished speaking.

After Plummer’s presentation, council member Gabriel Soliz asked for a five-minute break. When the council reconvened, there was no discussion on the issue. Soliz quickly made the motion to follow Ibershof’s suggestion and remove Plummer. Council member Mike Seibold seconded the motion. The entire council except Whitney Bell voted to fire Plummer. Bell voted no.

The meeting ended immediately after the vote. A subdued Plummer received hugs and support from those on hand. Asked what he was going to do in response to the firing, Plummer said, “I’m going fishing,” but then added that “there are options.”