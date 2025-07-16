Cram Fire ramps up to 65,000 acres Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Cram Fire, burning in north Jefferson and edging into south Wasco County, remained active throughout Tuesday night, July 15, and was at 65,000 acres by noon Wednesday, July 16.

Pushed by low humidity and strong northeast winds up to 16 mph, the fire raged during the otherwise cool summer night. Night shift crews were heavily engaged, conducting point protection and structure patrols on the west side of the fire, where residential areas and key infrastructure remain at risk. Wildland crews supported the Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) with burnout operations to connect containment lines on the north side of the fire. As fire activity increased on the southern flank of the fire, firefighters worked on protecting threatened structures and building containment lines.

An infrared flight Tuesday night put the fire at 64,295 acres, but it has grown over the morning. It is zero percent contained.

The fire was inching closer to the Madras area. A section from Henderson Road eastward stretching to near Deer Ridge Correctional Institution was put on Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation notice midday Wednesday.

The Ashwood area was evacuated Tuesday, as was area in southern Wasco County. Area around Gateway was put on a Level 2 (Get Set). A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Jefferson County Middle School. Crews were using Madras High School grounds and the Madras Performing Arts Center as a fire camp.

Fire managers expect continued fire growth and activity Wednesday with windy conditions persisting and a shift in wind direction expected by early afternoon, which could further test containment lines. Crews are preparing for dynamic fire behavior throughout the day. Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines and tie unconnected sections together.

The Wolf Creek Hotshots arrived yesterday to support suppression efforts, following the demobilization of the Prineville Hotshots earlier in the day. Oregon State Fire Marshal’s structural task forces remain engaged in structure protection and working to secure structures in and around the entire fire perimeter, working closely with local departments and wildland crews.

The High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team continues in Unified Command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s (OSFM) Green Incident Management Team. Today, they will be shadowed by Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 10, which will enter into Unified Command with OSFM Green Team beginning Thursday. This transition ensures a seamless handoff and sustained incident support as suppression efforts continue.

Much of the information in this story is provided by Centraloregonfire.org. and the Watch Duty App.