071625 Looking Back Published 11:25 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

100 YEARS AGO

July 16, 1925

Last Friday news was phoned in to Madras that a fire was raging on the hill side of the Mecca Grade, and it was feared by the farmers on the north end of the Agency Plains that the flames might break over and sweep the grain fields of that section.

About 15 automobiles loaded with all available men in town drove at once to the scene of the fire, but by the timely action of the local farmers with a system of back firing the flame was confined to the hillside and was prevented from breaking over, with the exception of one or two places. Had it not been for an open space freed from thistle and weeds which had burned earlier in the spring, the fire would have had a clean sweep of the grain fields of Roscoe Links, and in this event it would have been impossible to prevent the blaze from racing up the wheat fields of Agency Plains, now practically ready to be harvested.

The exact origin of the fire is not definitely known. Several stories have been advanced, the most probable one is that some fisherman along the Deschutes threw a half burned cigarette which started the dry grass to burn, and spread to the hillside.

A small fire was started the day before by some campers on the Twiss place, from a camp fire which they had left burning, which during their absence had destroyed all their bedding and a part of their camp equipment. The tourists did not appear particularly concerned regarding the possible destruction the fire might do and were making preparations to abandon the camp when they were instructed by one of the local farmers, who happened to be passing, to put out the fire. There was no possibility that the conflagration of the following day could have been caused by this blaze since it was entirely extinguished.

The rank growth of dry weeds when dry as they are now in many places will make the fire hazard unusually great this year, and many farmers are taking the precaution to insure their grain against this possibility.

70 YEARS AGO

July 14, 1955

Cattle being fattened should eat from one-half to one and one-half ounces of salt per head daily, depending on the kinds of feeds used in the ration and the age of the cattle.

Salt should be kept before cattle at all times. Loose granulated salt is more satisfactory than rock salt.

The most economical use of salt is from a self-feeding box with a roof to protect it from the rain or snow.

It’s a mistake to keep salt from cattle toward the close of the feeding period and then salt heavily just before shipping. Though this may cause the cattle to drink more water at the market than they would otherwise, shrewd buyers are able to estimate very closely the amount of such fill.

Dehorning Recommended

Horns and choice carcasses don’t go together. Feeders having horns don’t feed out as well as dehorned cattle.

Badly bruised carcasses are usually found in shipments of horned cattle. These bruises detract from the appearance of the carcasses and lower their sale value. Aside from the damage done to the meat, the hide is frequently damaged as a result of cattle goring one another.

In general, dehorned cattle usually command a better price in the market place than horned cattle of similar quality and condition.

Sawdust for Wintering Lots

Putting 18 to 24 inches of sawdust in winter feeding lots helps to keep the animals out of the mud.

During summer months sawdust or shavings may be obtained from a number of mills at a low cost. And, some of the mills will give sawdust and shavings away.

The sawdust and shavings should be spread in the lots before fall rains start. That way they will absorb the maximum amount of moisture and won’t work into the ground as quickly as they do when lots are muddy at the time of application.

Shear Replacement Ewe Lambs

Shearing replacement ewe lambs will add considerably to their growth both this summer and next winter. Shearing will help keep the lambs cool and as a result they will forage more.

In recent experiments carried on at the Union experiment station, feeder lambs gained more and made cheaper gains when they were shorn than when they weren’t. Ewe lambs should likely be sheared anytime after July 15. Lamb fleeces need not be tied, but can be put in a wool bag loose. They should be shipped to the wool market labeled, “lamb wool.”

50 YEARS AGO

July 16, 1975

A major brush fire scorched 300 acres of Rattlesnake Canyon Wednesday, July 9. Capt. Mike Skeels said 28 North Unit firemen responded at 8:02 p.m., after Bureau of Land Management firefighters, with 10 tankers, were unable to contain the blaze, which had originally started Saturday, July 6.

Units from the Madras department also fought the fire with the help of 10 rigs. The fire was contained around midnight.

So far 620 acres have burned in the area. Wednesday’s fire came within 100 yards of Le Roy Cartensen’s residence, but Cartensen said his home was never really threatened.

Another brushfire burned 30 acres of juniper and grass two miles north of Kah-Nee-Ta July 11. Twenty Warm Springs reservation firefighters responded at 7 p.m. The fire was controlled by 9, and the crew went home at 11.

Warm Springs fire crews also fought a three-acre fire across from Warm Springs Chevron and the Burger Inn Monday. About a dozen men put out the blaze which jumped Highway 26 in some places, and threatened buildings.

In another area fire, a trailer belonging to Robert Warner at Greenspot Trailer Court suffered smoke damage July 10.

25 YEARS AGO

July 19, 2000

The following was taken from Looking Back on that week’ s Fifty Years Ago, dated July 27, 1950

Glen R. Graham, a widower who died some years ago, left behind him a legend.

Graham, who had a farm north of Round Butte, was reputed to have a large sum of money hidden on the farm.

It was believed to be hidden in a rock pile near the house. The other day Oscar Julseth, Lester Pummel, and Fred Rodman went out there and scouted around for the alleged cache.

What’s more, they found it. In two tin cans, one inside and the other half full of water, they found some crumpled bills … three one-dollar bills.