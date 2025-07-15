Cram Fire blows up to 28,635 acres Published 9:05 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Cram Fire, burning on private land protected by Ashwood-Antelope Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) and Prineville BLM-managed land, blew up on Monday, July 13, burned to the community of Ashwood, which was evacuated.

Locations north of Ashwood were also evacuated, including areas off Lower Tub Springs Road and weset of Upper Spring Road.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, the fire was reported at 28,635 acres and 0% contained. Red Cross has been set up at the Jefferson County Middle School and large animals are accepted at the Jefferson County Event Complex through Friday.

The fire originated near milepost 76 on U.S. Highway 97 at Willowdale but grew to the south and east in gusty winds and dry conditions today, which prompted an increase in evacuations. Firefighters were in Ashwood Monday focused on protecting structures.

Firefighters from the BLM, Oregon Department of Forestry and members of the RFPA worked Monday on the west flank, where dozers constructed fire lines around structures to prevent flames from impacting private residences and infrastructure, and to keep the fire east of Highway 97 and south of Highway 293. However, gusty afternoon winds pushed the fire south and east, and fire is now in the community of Ashwood. All available engines were reprioritized from securing fire lines to focus on structure protection in the community of Ashwood and continue in front of the head of the fire while dozers continued strategic line construction. County and municipal fire departments from around Central Oregon have sent engines to help support structure protection work around homes and public infrastructure.

The governor has invoked a conflagration and mobilized the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) Green Team to join in unified command with a Central Oregon Type 3 Incident Management Team. OSFM task forces will establish and maintain point protection in neighborhoods and communities where fire is established and provide structure protection mitigation to areas with expected fire activity. Wildland firefighters will be focused on supporting structure protection efforts and holding and securing critical fire lines.

The Jefferson and Wasco County sheriffs issued multiple evacuation orders as a result of the Cram Fire on Monday. Jefferson: Level 3 GO NOW for Ashwood, NE 16 and NE 13; Level 2 BE READY for NE 15 and the east part of NE 14. Wasco: Level 3 GO NOW for area east of Highway 97 and south of 293 and west of Upper Tub Spring Road to the Wasco/Jefferson County border; Level 2 BE READY for east of Upper Tub Spring Road, south of Highway 293 and Highway 218, including the City of Antelope west of Cold Camp Road to the Wasco/Jefferson County border; Level 1 BE READY for north of highway 293 and Indian Creek, west of Cold Camp Road, south of Highway 218 to John Day River to Wasco/Jefferson County border.

Much of this report was taken from Centraloregonfire.org and Watchduty.org.