Keefer posts fastest Beamer 10-K in history Published 2:56 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Jackson Keefer set a new Todd Beamer Memorial Run 10-K record July 4 in Madras with a 30:19.89 finish. Eric Fykerud Jr. also had a tremendous time in taking second, clocking a 30:34.38. Both runners averaged over 12 miles per hour over the 6.2-mile course.

Odessa Cleavenger was the top female finisher in the 10-K, running a 40:44.28. Lacey Smyth was the second female in at 44:54.50.

Funds raised go toward the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship, which honors the late Todd Beamer. This was the 29th annual event.

2025 Todd Beamer Memorial

July 4, Madras

Results

10K (Age class winner) – Jackson Keefer 30:19.89, Eric Fykerud Jr. 30:34.28, Christian Parr 33:37.36, L. Castillo 33:58.05, Chase Anspach 34:06.59, Gavin Taylor 34:37.34, Adam Shimer 38:19.34, Preston Kyle 38:32.62, Julian Stwyer 40:36.99, Odessa Cleavenger 40:44.28, James Blanchard 41:58.98, Jess Stevens III 42:05.58, Joshua Matson 42:47.89, Jess Messner 43:11.08, Ozzie Polk-Ruiz 44:43.65, Lacey Smyth 44:54.50, Dean Westberry 45:04.25, Wyatt Neff 45:17.63, Matthew Boyd 45:19.13, Brad Courtney 47:18.33, Dustin Miller 47:36.60, Molly Balfe 47:57.69, Callie Delamarter 48:00.68, Cece LeClaire 48:23.07, Cody Kollen 48:41.07, Joel Buckle 48:58. 48, Tom Norton 49:23.89, Jane Cleavenger 49:37.12, Beth Blanchard 49:48.19, Ryan Bolen 50:54.63, Kate Knop 56:10.08, Nancy Richards 56:51.43, Adam Peterson 59:42.51, Brooke Delamarter 1:00:55.89, Doug Dunlap 1:03:35.69, Jennifer Beamer 1:03:58.09, Madeline Winters 1:04:23.08, Norm Ploss 1:04:43.09, Sara Kollen 1:06:04.07, Michael Baker 1:09:43.71

5-K Run, 70 total runner, Top 10 and Age/Male/Female class winners listed – Redsky Waheneka 16:51.81, Beck Anspach 17:43.02, Dante Dorsey 17:52.21, Brogan Weaver 18:25.67, Emily Picard 21:10.72, Paydon Mitchell 21:11.11, Luke Fessler 21:26.41, Ashley Coltrane 21:28.60, Cesar Alonso 21:34.70, RJ Rodriguez 23:19.31. Class winners: Carson Ahern 23:40.95, Mark Sather 25:29.35, Araceli Elias 26:28.11, Sabrina Stout 26:51.56, Bobby Bruner 27:33.11, Suezy Adams 27:33.45, Don Courtney 30:12.71, Chuck Alexander 31.20.82, Eugenia Camas 31:24.54, Janice Alexander 40:42.30

5-K Walk, 21 total walkers, Top 10 finishers – Mary Valdovinos 38:11.29, Fatima Valdovinos 38:11.79, Erika Skaar 40:49.86, Elizabeth Rookstool 40:50.38, Stacy Norton 43:59.33, Judy Bicart 44:12.41, Selena Martin 45:24.00, Alec Martin 45:24.81, Timothy Currier 45:47.01, Mike Ahern 48:07.03

2-mile run, 46 total runners, Top 10 and Age/Male/Female class winners listed – Evelyn Young 13:06.61, Hanna Young 15:09.74, Canyon Toman 15:23.08, Avelee Miller 15:36.85, Ryker Johnson 16:45.89, Grady Weaver 16:48.21, Baylor Drago 20:24.67, Jimmy Drago 20:28.17, Zach Weaver 21:46.11, Wren Toman 21:56.94. Class winners: Eugenia Camas 22:04.52, Carter Wagner 23:19.35, Janiss Diaz 23:24.69, Mary Carlson 25:24.03, Jinnell Lewis 26:19.205, Aspen Toman 26:20. 55, Todd Currier 30:00.21, Jair Mendoza 31:48.87, Beth Ann Beamer 44:46.25