Alonso looks to rebuild the MHS girls soccer program Published 3:10 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Madras High School recently announced that Cesario Alonso is the next head girls soccer coach. He is a MHS alum from the class of 1994. He is a familiar name around MHS after having spent the last few years as an assistant coach in both the boys and girls programs. He steps into the role after the school made a head coaching change from nine-year head coach Shawn Darrow was .

“Darrow did great things for the program and put a lot of time into the girls and I’m happy that I got to work with him and learn things from him,” Alonso said.

“I’m so excited for our girls program moving forward,” MHS Athletic Director Walt Stahl said. “Cesario is a well-respected in the Central Oregon soccer community both as a coach and former official. We’d like to thank Shawn Darrow for his nine years dedicated to this program. The program is in a better place now compared to when he started.”

Alonso found an early love for the game of soccer. He coached youth programs here in Madras and passed down his love for the game down to his son. He was a committed referee, spending more than two decades refereeing different levels of the game. That is when he pivoted towards coaching.

Before joining the MHS program, Alonso spent a handful of years coaching with the Bend FC Timbers. After that, he accepted the position as an assistant coach/head JV coach for our girls program. He spent two years in that position before switching over and coaching the boys JV team this past season but now he is ready to lead the varsity girls team.

“So, my passion grows even more deeply to help these young girls now that I’m taking that role. I just want to be there to help them grow, not just in soccer but also in life,” he said. “I want to give them good advice and just be there to support them. My love for soccer has always been there”

While the team’s first game isn’t until late August, Alonso’s work has already started in prepping for the season. He’s already in planning mode for how he is going to leave his imprint on this program and finding the areas where the team can improve.

“I know what I need to work on,” he said. “I’m just really excited. I have so many emotions, so many things in my head that I want to put together for these girls and build a program where the girls are happy and they want to come have fun and enjoy playing.”

When a new head coach takes over a program, change is inevitable. One change Alonso’s players could see is tinkering with playing in different positions. The goal is to see if each player is truly playing the best position for them. His coaching focus is going to be around the fundamentals and growing each player’s skill set.

Above all, Alonso knows that each player will need a positive mindset going into the season. The blueprint he wants to leave on this team is one of resilience, mental toughness, and confidence.

“I want them to be able to come out, learn new skills and be happy, you know, and enjoy being here,” he said. “Because if you’re happy, you’re going to do great things, sometimes you’re amazed at things that you can do.”

Alonso got a glimpse of some of the girls at a soccer camp put on by Potential Soccer Training in mid-June. The camp is hosted by former MHS standout, Erika Olivera. She is currently playing professional soccer in Puerto Rico.

“There’s a lot of talent, you know, there’s definitely a lot of talent. We’re going to be capable of being more competitive. It’s going to be a work in progress. We have to break a lot of the mentality of what they had before,” Alonso said. “My goal is to get us to the playoffs and to win more games.”

The Lady Buffs have not won a game in two seasons, a highpoint getting a tie in Tri-Valley play this past fall.

When not coaching, Alonso loves to get outside during the warmer months. He loves walking, mountain biking, kayaking, and occasionally breaking out the jet-ski. He also enjoys a good game of pickleball.