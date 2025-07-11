Janet Georgine McCasland Published 1:19 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

February 10, 1945 to June 20, 2025~ Janet Georgine McCasland passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by friends and family, on June 20, 2025 at the age of 80.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; and her two daughters, Tonya and Jodi; and her grandchildren, Caleb, David, Seth, Taylor and Anna.

There will be a celebration of life at Living Hope Christian Center in Madras on August 16, at 10 a.m.

Jan had a passion for animals. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch, P.O. Box 938 Madras, OR 97741, https://www.zeffy.com/fundraising/donate-to-make-a-difference-2785.