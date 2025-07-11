Betty Mae Anderson Published 1:22 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

June 3, 1925 to June 30, 2025~ Betty Mae Anderson was born on June 3, 1925, in San Francisco, California, to Earl and Mabel (Jones) Davis. On June 30, 2025, she was lovingly welcomed into Heaven at the remarkable age of 100.

She spent her early years in San Francisco and San Mateo, witnessing history by walking across the Golden Gate Bridge on the day it opened in 1937. Betty graduated early from South San Francisco High School as Salutatorian and attended Chico State College.

In May 1959, Betty and her husband Del moved with their four children to a farm in Madras, Oregon, where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Jefferson County Co-op. A devoted member of Madras Conservative Baptist Church, Betty’s greatest passions were global missions and hospitality as well as spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Nancy Calkins of Chico, California; her children, Nancy Friesen of Calgary, Alberta; Tom and Vicki Anderson of Madras, Oregon; Kathleen Zachary of Christmas Valley, Oregon; and Mike Anderson of Madras, Oregon. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Del and her son-in-law, Steve Zachary.

A celebration of life was held July 8.