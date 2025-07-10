Published 10:20 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

August 29, 1943 to June 22, 2025~ Steven A. Robins passed June 22, 2025, at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond, surrounded by his cousin Connie, and long-term staff who cared for him. He is survived by cousins, housemates, and care staff. Steve was born in Caldwell, ID on August 29, 1943. He lived on the farm with his grandmother before moving into an apartment in Redmond, OR, and finally settling at Opportunity Foundation’s Indian House, where he spent his final years with housemates that he considered family.

He also worked for The Opportunity Foundation for many years before retiring in 2017 to live the easy life, listening to music and watching classic tv shows.

Steve was always happy to see everyone. His hearty handshakes and jovial greetings lit up any room that he was in. He could bring joy in an instant with just the way he said hello. His love of music and ability to spin stories will be forever in the hearts of those he touched with his bigger than life personality.

Steve’s innocence, joy, and huge heart will be remembered fondly by his family, church friends, and the staff who were honored to care for him. A small private service will be held for family and close friends with a larger celebration of Steve’s life to take place at the Redmond Christian Church at a later date.