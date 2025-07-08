Warm Spring fire chars 950 acres Published 10:54 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The UDC Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation had burned a reported 950 acres as of Tuesday morning, July 8.

The fire was first reported at approximately 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, and quickly grew to around 700 acres.

Fire fighters have been working hard on scene as the blaze burned northwest of Warm Springs, in the Upper Dry Creek/Miller Heights areas. There are structures in the area and several levels of evacuations have been ordered late last night.

Fuels burning include grasses, shrub growth and juniper. Cause of the fire at this time is unknown. Incident Commander on scene is Warm Springs AFMO Jeff Casey.

Also on Monday, there was a structure fire on Miller Heights Road, which was addressed last night but reported to be completely unrelated to this UDC fire.

Firefighters worked throughout the night and made the last turn at about 4 a.m. to secure a perimeter around the blaze.

On Tuesday, operations were expected to focus on mopping up, addressing the interior burning dead and down trees, and monitoring the perimeter. Windspeeds this morning are low but temperatures are expected to be near 100 degree Tuesday with low humidity.

Crews were also expected to be on high alert for additional fires this week as lightning and thunder storm cells were expected from the south.

Information for this story was provided by the Watch Duty app and the Warm Springs Fire Management Facebook page.