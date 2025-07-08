Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

March 25, 1991 to June 6, 2025~ Lainee Ray Smith was born on March 25, 1991, to Lindsy Britton and John Smith in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Lindsy later moved to Eugene, Oregon, where she met Kevin Abendschein. The first time Kevin met Lainee, she crawled up into his lap and asked him “Are you my new Daddy?” He kept his cool and was not afraid. He said “How about you call me Buddy?” He has been Buddy ever since. Kevin and his entire family took Lainee and Maycee in as their own from day one. Grandma Bonny had a special bond with her “Lou Lou” and “Lou Lou” always held a special place in Grandma Bon Bon’s heart.

To know Lainee, was to love Lainee. She was the oldest of six sisters and had a connection with each of them. Lainee made friends easily, she had the best smile and was very silly. She loved to hike and explore. Her adventurous spirit led to her trying anything once, often scaring her mother. She was in choir throughout high school, played soccer, and joined ROTC. Lainee worked hard, graduating from high school early. She had several different types of jobs, but was a natural caregiver. She was very generous; helping anyone that needed it even if she didn’t have a lot herself.

Lainee enjoyed having her own place and filled it with plants. She was a collector and could always find a good deal. She was an animal lover who always had a cat or two — even a ferret at one point. Lainee loved music, especially live music.

Her greatest joy and love of her life was her son, Lawson, who was born on December 3, 2018. He became her whole world. She did everything in her power to make sure he knew how loved and special he was. She loved to take Lawson on adventures, especially to the beach. She taught him to be loving and kind just like her.

Lainee moved throughout life with her love for Jesus in mind. She prayed regularly, teaching Lawson to bring Jesus into his heart. We know her beautiful soul is now in Heaven watching over us.