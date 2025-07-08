Kenneth Reed

Published 9:27 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

September 1, 1953 to July 1, 2025~ On July 1, after a battle with complications from a blood clot, Ken peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family.

Ken was born in Schenectady, New York, to Frances (Kline) and Arthur Reed. When Ken was a toddler, his family moved back to Sunnyvale, California, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. As a young adult, Ken made the move to Madras, Oregon.

Ken married Terri Cavender in January, 1978. They lived in Metolius and Madras, Oregon, raising their children, contributing to the community, and dedicated to helping others. Ken was the kind of guy you could count on for anything. He had a gentle soul and could find something in common with almost everyone. Ken was a tinkerer by nature, so you could frequently find him completing a repair for someone to help them save a few bucks or to keep something from being discarded. He could figure out how to make almost anything work. Ken worked for Prince’s Automotive, Madras Farms & Produce, and Les Schwab Tires, often turning coworkers into lifelong friends.

Ken enjoyed a variety of hobbies over the years including boating, camping, golfing, playing blackjack, and tracking down the best food and beer in Central Oregon. He loved animals, taking in and spoiling many over the years. Ken and Terri spent the last few years snowbirding in Arizona, where they loved the warm weather and time spent with friends.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Porfily and Melissa (George) Bunting; grandchildren, Cassie (Rhett) Smith, Colton Porfily, and Reed Bunting; great-grandchildren, Cayden and Ryatt; brother, Dennis Reed; and sisters, Diane Deutsch, Cheryl Goetsch and Lisa Borncamp.

Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Terri Reed; and his parents, Arthur and Frances Reed.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at the Metolius Depot, Metolius, Oregon. Following the celebration, guests are invited to gather together to ‘cheers’ to Ken at the Desert Inn in Metolius.