Fourth of July parade winners announced Published 9:01 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

This year brought a cooler, overcast Fourth of July morning to Madras, with a few sprinkles mixed in, but it didn’t slow down a fabulous parade around Sahalee Park.

The year’s Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce organized parade marched forth with a theme of “An All American 4th of July” — and the chamber announced its parade contest winners Monday, July 7.

With that patriotic theme, the winner’s list has to start with the Most Patriotic. That was the Madras Saddle & Gaming Club. The Best Represents the Theme honor went to the Jefferson County Republicans. Unique Performing Dance Arts won Most Fun.

Best Engagement and Interaction honors went to Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo Queen and the Madras Elks Lodge took home Most Creative.