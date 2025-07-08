2025 High Desert Garden Tour set for July 19 Published 9:08 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The public is invited to the 30th Annual High Desert Garden Tour, presented by OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. This is a self-guided tour of six beautiful gardens in the Bend area.

The tour is Saturday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. The cost is $15 for each ticket book. Age 18 and under are free.

Tickets and more information are available at at: https://beav.es/HDGT2025.

Highlights of this year’s garden tour include:

 A wildflower pollinator garden

 A cut flower garden

 A native plant garden

 Fruit trees

 A private community garden with over 35 active gardeners

In addition to OSU Master Gardener volunteers, homeowners or garden caretakers are available at each location to answer questions about the plants and specific challenges they may have faced. This is an opportunity to view the variety of flowers, shrubs and trees that can be grown successfully in our high desert climate. Unless you belong to a garden club, it is the best opportunity to view the successes our local gardeners have achieved.

Call 541-548-6088 for more information.