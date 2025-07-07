Summer learning, affordable living Published 4:08 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Summer term is underway at Central Oregon Community College, with more than 200 courses and learning opportunities being offered online and across the college’s four campuses — from anthropology (in Prineville) to interpersonal communication (in Redmond) to public speaking (in Madras).

At the Bend campus, Emily Schwertfeger of Hermiston, dual-enrolled at COCC and Oregon State University-Cascades, has discovered a great home base for her summertime studies: Wickiup Residence Hall.

“The rooms are really nice, and we get a lot of opportunities to socialize,” says the psychology major, who appreciates walks on the nearby athletic track among other close-by campus amenities.

Summer at Wickiup Residence Hall looks a little different than the rest of the school year; many rooms are set aside to accommodate a busy conference schedule with overnight needs, from COCC-led multicultural youth symposiums to the Bend Timbers’ soccer programs. Schwertfeger, in fact, is one of only 20 residents in the 320-bed facility this summer. As many as 50 students are accommodated most summers.

Another difference is that summer residents are only required to be enrolled in six credits; for the rest of the academic year, from September to June, there’s a 12-credit requirement. And while the experience doesn’t include a meal plan (food services are unavailable for the season, although the campus bookstore and café offer some food options), the pricing for the late-June to late-August timeframe is budget-friendly: starting at $1,769, with all utilities covered.

It’s a great fit for many Bobcats. The Aviation program, in particular, has a number of summer term class options, says Rozina Lethe, assistant director of housing and residence life. “Maybe they want to take some prerequisites, work a job and save money for the next school year,” says Lethe.

Already, Lethe adds, rooms are filling up for fall. “Right now, we’re up 30% over last year,” she says of the applications coming in. When summer term is over, students — even those staying on for fall term — are required to move out for maintenance projects, cleaning and fresh paint.

Wickup Hall’s suite-style rooms are available in single- and double-bedroom layouts. Every resident is provided with an adjustable, bunkable-loftable bed, a wardrobe unit, a desk and desk chair. There’s a kitchen, game room, study rooms and common spaces. Activities for residents include things like casino night, trips to the trampoline park, financial aid sessions, laser tag and s’mores nights. “Being able to connect with fellow students, they find their community,” says Lethe.

Rates for a full term, including a meal plan, start at $4,130. A limited amount of students can earn free room and board by applying to be a community assistant, a peer-leader position that helps facilitate activities and programs. The mandatory two-and-a-half-week community assistant training takes place at the end of the summer.

The application process is currently open, and interested students are encouraged to apply soon to have the best chance at securing a spot. The security deposit is fully refundable until Aug. 1. For more information on Wickiup Hall, visit cocc.edu/departments/residence-life or call 541-383-7545.