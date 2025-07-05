Warm Springs Nation representing District 5 in softball state tournament Published 7:05 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Warm Springs Nation Junior Softball All-Stars are shooting for a state championship this week right here in Jefferson County.

Juniper Hills Park, Jefferson County Little League and District 5 is hosting the Oregon Junior State Softball Tournament, which will run from July 12-14.

The Warm Springs girls are representing District 5 after they beat Crook County in the district tournament. Crook County and Warm Springs Nation were the lone teams in the district.

The state tournament winner will earn a spot in the West Region Junior Softball tournament in Tucson, Arizona, starting July 18. The winner of the region tourney will earn a spot in the World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

Warm Springs will open the state tournament against the District 7 champions from Corvallis at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 12. Game two will pit District 3 champion Blue Mountain against against the District 6 champs from Klamath Falls. The winner of the first game will play the District 8 champions, Illinois Valley, on Sunday at 2 p.m., and the winner of the second game will face the District 4 champ from Portland at 4:30 p.m. If they lose their opener, the Warm Springs girls would play at 9 a.m. Sunday in an elimination game.

The tournament is double elimination until the championship game, which is a one-game showdown.

The Warm Springs team is managed by Virgil Windyboy. The squad includes Janaya Adams, Rayline Anderson-Smith, Sharmia Brisbois, Taria Govenor, Marie Jackson, Niko Kollen, Adrianna Miller, Meleske Nua, Bailey Reese, Un-Wuck Myers-Smit and Coraline White.