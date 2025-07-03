Linderman joins Culver City Council Published 10:50 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Briana Linderman was sworn in as City of Culver Council member, position 5, by City Attorney Jared Reid at the special meeting held June 30.

Linderman replaces Tim Woods, who resigned from the council on Feb. 24, 2025, because his family is moving. Linderman will fulfil the remainder of Woods four-year term, which ends December 2026. Culver council members interviewed Linderman at their regular meeting on June 16.

Linderman is a Culver resident, real estate agent and broker, having graduated with an Associate in Science degree in Computer Applications and Business Technology in 2015.

The special meeting was called in order to interview the two candidates for the new position of city administrator: Travis Brown and Karin Crouch, both Culver residents.

The next steps in the process include candidate meetings with staff and tours of city facilities followed by Personnel Committee meeting in July.