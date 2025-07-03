Jefferson County Fire & EMS gets $1.9 million from state Published 2:25 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Jefferson County Fire & EMS has been awarded $1.9 million in funding from the Oregon State Legislature to assist with the expansion and remodel of the fire hall in Madras.

The project’s total cost is $7.2 million. The department received $2.1 million from the state prior for seismic improvements to the structure. Local voters approved a $14.5 million bond in 2024 to fund equipment purchases and the fire hall expansion. Getting additional state money will allow the department to allocate less of the bond to the expansion project, noted Fire Chief Jeff Blake.

The remodel project adds 6,500 square feet to the fire hall and upgrades the nearly 40-year-old facility to meet current building codes and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards. The project adds a more updated dormitory area to reflect a diverse workforce, a workout area, more offices and storage.

“These resources will strengthen emergency response capabilities and support the district’s mission to serve the community,” said Blake. “We are an organization with many needs.”

Blake thanked the local legislative contingent — Reps. Greg Smith and Vikki Breese-Iverson, and Sen. Mike McLane — for their strong support in this process.

“Without their help, this would have been very difficult to accomplish,” said Blake, who noted he has sought this state funding two other times and had not been successful.