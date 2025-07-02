Fire ignites near Grizzly Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A wildfire kicked up near noon Wednesday, July 2 near Ramms Road off U.S. Highway 26 in southern Jefferson County. It quickly spread to 50 acres.

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Grizzly Flat Fire had grown to 230 acres. According to officials, interagency firefighters are attacking the blaze with seven engines, four airtankers, two helicopters, one dozer and more resources were en route.

Though no cause was immediately announced, there was lightning in the area the evening prior.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, evacuation notices were issued soon after the fire was detected. Section 16 was in a level 3 (Go Now), Section 20 was in level 2 (Get Set) and Section 15 in level one (Get Ready).

Winds were blowing to the southeast as firefighters converged on the blaze.