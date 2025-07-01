Young Guns rock the Roundup Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Crooked River Roundup celebrated emerging rodeo talent with its Young Guns competition, a special feature event honoring the rising stars of rodeo.

From June 26 to 28, the Crook County Fairgrounds were filled with the energy and determination of 37 youth competitors, aged 6 to 18, who competed alongside professional rodeo athletes.

This year’s event brought together young rodeo athletes from three states, showcasing their skills across six events. Now in its fourth year, the Young Guns competition made history when the team roping title was claimed for the first time by an all-girl team: Blakely Every of Redmond and Haydn Powers of Powell Butte. It was also a year of repeat victories, with back-to-back championships for three standout cowboys — Sean Mahoney of Bend in bareback riding, Justin England of Powell Butte in saddle bronc riding, and Isaiah Florendo of Warm Springs in bull riding.

The event champions each won $500.

“We’re so proud of all our Young Guns,” said Kasey Every, Young Gun coordinator. “These kids are the future of rodeo, and their performances this year were nothing short of inspiring.”

The Young Guns competition continues to be a fan favorite, offering family-friendly entertainment and a glimpse into the future of rodeo. With the Crooked River Roundup celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, the 2025 Young Guns event was a fitting tribute to the legacy and future of Western tradition.

2025 Young Gun Winners

Bareback Riding – 1st: Sean Mahoney, 2nd: Jenner Cole

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1st: Justin England, 2nd: Isaiah Florendo

Bull Riding – 1st: Isaiah Florendo, 2nd: Emmett Oliver

Barrel Racing – 1st: Teagan Cline, 2nd: Tess Hill

Breakaway Roping – 1st: Luke Kline, 2nd: Emma Jo Scrivner

Team Roping – 1st: Blakely Every & Haydn Powers; 2nd: Cohen Earnest & Raynes Russell