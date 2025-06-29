Warm Springs Nation softball squad wins district title Published 12:08 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

The Warm Springs Nation Junior Softball All-Stars took two out of three games against Crook County to win the District 5 all-star tournament, held in The Dalles.

The Warm Springs girls took a big game one victory with a 14-4 win. Game two went to Crook County 18-7, which set up the winner-take-all title game.

In the championship game on Monday, June 23, the Warm Springs girls controlled the action and took home a 19-7 win.

With the win, the Warm Springs Nation team earn a spot in the state tournament, which will be held in Turner starting July 6.