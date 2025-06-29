Warm Springs blooms with Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Published 12:00 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days, the biggest event on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ annual calendar, was blessed with spectacular weather and strong attendance this weekend.

The event — held June 27-29 — marks the 1855 treaty with the United States government which created the Warm Springs Reservation. As is tradition, the powwow featured Native American dancing, with grand entries Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s Pi-Ume-Sha Parade through Warm Springs honored Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath.

The powwow also included Native American games, drum groups, a youth rodeo, a softball tournament and other events and gatherings.