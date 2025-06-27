The Spot honored with another project award Published 11:40 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The Spot, a downtown Madras tap house, won another regionwide award June 12 when the Daily Journal of Commerce honored it as a Top Project 2025.

The DJC, a publication covering all of Oregon and Southwest Washington, included the Spot, which opened in the fall of 2024, as one of its 53 honored projects across the region that were “transformative projects that improved structures, changed skylines and overcame obstacles to achieve greatness.”

The Spot developer and owner Andre Jackson was on hand to receive the honor. The Spot was also honored as a Top Retail Development in the State of Oregon n the spring.

The development, funded by investors and over $490,000 in grants and loans received from the City of Madras, offers a bar as well as two food trucks and an outdoor seating area.

A house building, recently housing the business Wild Bleu, was demolished to make way for the newly constructed venue. The honored commercial building includes a balcony and gas fire units in its outdoor seating area.

Looking ahead, Jackson plans to develop the John Brown Event Center, which will host live performances by regional and national artists.